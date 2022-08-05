Position Details
Reference Number 174646
Position Title Aboriginal Workforce Officer
Employment Status Permanent Full Time
Program People & Culture
Location University Hospital Geelong
Salary $0.00
Hours Per Fortnight 76
Position Summary

 

  • Help us refresh our current Aboriginal Employment Plan
  • Join us as we continue to increase and retain the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workforce
  • Enhance your career within a progressive, community focused organisation

About Barwon Health

Barwon Health is one of the largest and most comprehensive regional health services in Australia, providing care at all stages of life and circumstance. This role sits within the Aboriginal Health team located within University Hospital who support and advocate for Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander inpatients and their families.

About the role

One of the most exciting areas being addressed in 2022 is the refresh of the Aboriginal Employment Plan.  This serves as an important tool to increase the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people employed across the organisation.  If this type of work appeals to you, an exciting opportunity awaits.

As the Aboriginal Workforce Officer (AWO) you are responsible for achieving key objectives set out within the Aboriginal Employment Plan such as:

  • Engagement with department managers in creating sustainable employment opportunities and career pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees
  • Providing support to Aboriginal* applicants in relation to the application process
  • Develop external relationships and recruitment pathways to increase attraction, recruitment and retention of Aboriginal people in all departments and work areas across our organisation.
  • Participate in the delivery of "Cultural Awareness Training" to all current staff and management
  • Ensure the environment is welcoming and culturally safe for all Aboriginal employees

It is a great time to join Barwon Health as we continue to work on providing culturally appropriate care and initiatives for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.  The Aboriginal Health Team along with key internal stakeholders are currently implementing the organisations second Cultural Safety Plan which you can be a part of if successful. Apply today

About the team

We are an enthusiastic, energetic and focused team who work cohesively together. We promote positive respectful relationships and strong working partnerships in the workplace and in the community.   As a team we are focussed on providing the highest quality patient centred care and promote the shared benefits of Aboriginal employment and retention in the organisation, through the Aboriginal Employment Plan

Barwon Health staff benefits

  • Flexible working arrangements
  • Professional development
  • Access to employee wellness facility
  • Salary packaging
  • Social club
  • Relocation and sponsorship support options
  • Doorstep to the Great Ocean Road, Bellarine Peninsula and the Surf Coast

About the Geelong Region, AUSTRALIA

Sitting within one of Victoria’s six regional health centres, Barwon Health serves the community of Greater Geelong and beyond. Victoria’s second largest city after Melbourne! Derived from the local Wathaurong Aboriginal name for the region Jillong, Geelong is thought to mean ‘land’ or ‘cliffs’.

  • Enjoy a range of lifestyle choices including inner city, coastal, suburban and rural homes at affordable prices.
  • High standard of schooling options throughout the area
  • A stone throw from the Surf Coast and Great Ocean Road
  • Appreciate beautiful parks, rivers, walks and wineries
  • To find out more about the Geelong region, visit our Moving to the Region page on the Barwon Health website. 

Diversity and Inclusion

At Barwon Health we are committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce where we value each person’s uniqueness. We embrace diverse life experiences and the perspectives of our people, whilst providing high-quality health care to all members of our community, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, religion, cultural background, disability, or sexual orientation.

At Barwon Health we are committed to providing positive employment opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and welcome employment applications from candidates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background.

We at Barwon Health strongly encourage people with disability and diverse backgrounds to apply for our roles.

If we can assist you with any reasonable adjustments in order to submit your application for this role, Please contact the Talent Acquisition team via email at talent.acquisition@barwonhealth.org.au noting your preferred method of communication and contact details and a member of the team will be in touch.

We Barwon Health are proud to be Totally Smoke Free.

This role must be fully vaccinated for Covid -19 and meet the requirements of the Barwon Health immunisation policy.

 

 

 
Selection Criteria Essential: Can you please list Barwon Health's values?
Essential: Can you please choose one of Barwon Health's values and describe a situation in the workplace where you have displayed this value?
Essential: Is an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person, identifies as Aboriginal and is accepted as such by the community in which he/ she lives or has previously lived
Essential: Demonstrated experience and ability working in a small team environment
Essential: Demonstrated experience and ability to communicate effectively, verbally, in writing and via computer systems.
Essential: I agree to meet Barwon Health’s immunisation requirements (including full COVID vaccination) as set out in Barwon Health’s Staff Immunisation Policy as amended from time to time. I acknowledge that meeting this ongoing requirement is mandatory and a condition of any employment subsequently offered.
Essential: Previous experience implementing relevant organisational plans
Desirable: Demonstrated experience and understanding of Aboriginal Cultural Awareness Training in a large organisation
Desirable: Previous experience in leading/driving an organisational review process
Desirable: Previous experience in Aboriginal Employment, Recruitment and selection practice/s
Desirable: Qualification in Human Resources or similar field/Cert IV in Workplace Assessment & Training
Contact Person Renee Owen 
Contact Person Job Title Program Manager 
Contact Number (03) 4215 2126 
Alternate Contact Person Jacinta Kenny 
Alternate Contact Number (03) 4215 0571  
Closing Date 05/08/2022
Position Description
File name 
AWO PD - July 2022.pdf Open
Please note that this position will close at 11:45pm on closing date. Please ensure your application is added before then as we do not accept late applications.
Print Apply Now