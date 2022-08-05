Position Summary

Help us refresh our current Aboriginal Employment Plan

Join us as we continue to increase and retain the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workforce

Enhance your career within a progressive, community focused organisation About Barwon Health Barwon Health is one of the largest and most comprehensive regional health services in Australia, providing care at all stages of life and circumstance. This role sits within the Aboriginal Health team located within University Hospital who support and advocate for Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander inpatients and their families. About the role One of the most exciting areas being addressed in 2022 is the refresh of the Aboriginal Employment Plan. This serves as an important tool to increase the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people employed across the organisation. If this type of work appeals to you, an exciting opportunity awaits. As the Aboriginal Workforce Officer (AWO) you are responsible for achieving key objectives set out within the Aboriginal Employment Plan such as: Engagement with department managers in creating sustainable employment opportunities and career pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees

Providing support to Aboriginal* applicants in relation to the application process

Develop external relationships and recruitment pathways to increase attraction, recruitment and retention of Aboriginal people in all departments and work areas across our organisation.

Participate in the delivery of "Cultural Awareness Training" to all current staff and management

Ensure the environment is welcoming and culturally safe for all Aboriginal employees It is a great time to join Barwon Health as we continue to work on providing culturally appropriate care and initiatives for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community. The Aboriginal Health Team along with key internal stakeholders are currently implementing the organisations second Cultural Safety Plan which you can be a part of if successful. Apply today About the team We are an enthusiastic, energetic and focused team who work cohesively together. We promote positive respectful relationships and strong working partnerships in the workplace and in the community. As a team we are focussed on providing the highest quality patient centred care and promote the shared benefits of Aboriginal employment and retention in the organisation, through the Aboriginal Employment Plan Barwon Health staff benefits Flexible working arrangements

Professional development

Access to employee wellness facility

Salary packaging

Social club

Relocation and sponsorship support options

Doorstep to the Great Ocean Road, Bellarine Peninsula and the Surf Coast About the Geelong Region, AUSTRALIA Sitting within one of Victoria’s six regional health centres, Barwon Health serves the community of Greater Geelong and beyond. Victoria’s second largest city after Melbourne! Derived from the local Wathaurong Aboriginal name for the region Jillong, Geelong is thought to mean ‘land’ or ‘cliffs’. Enjoy a range of lifestyle choices including inner city, coastal, suburban and rural homes at affordable prices.

High standard of schooling options throughout the area

A stone throw from the Surf Coast and Great Ocean Road

Appreciate beautiful parks, rivers, walks and wineries

To find out more about the Geelong region, visit our Moving to the Region page on the Barwon Health website. Diversity and Inclusion At Barwon Health we are committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce where we value each person’s uniqueness. We embrace diverse life experiences and the perspectives of our people, whilst providing high-quality health care to all members of our community, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, religion, cultural background, disability, or sexual orientation. At Barwon Health we are committed to providing positive employment opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and welcome employment applications from candidates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background. We at Barwon Health strongly encourage people with disability and diverse backgrounds to apply for our roles. If we can assist you with any reasonable adjustments in order to submit your application for this role, Please contact the Talent Acquisition team via email at talent.acquisition@barwonhealth.org.au noting your preferred method of communication and contact details and a member of the team will be in touch. We Barwon Health are proud to be Totally Smoke Free. This role must be fully vaccinated for Covid -19 and meet the requirements of the Barwon Health immunisation policy.